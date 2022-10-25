OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man accused of shooting someone aboard a BART train in August is now in police custody, the BART Police Department announced Tuesday. Police identified 21-year-old Jordan Carter as the suspected gunman.

On August 26 at around 1:25 p.m. police say a victim was shot multiple times between the Fruitvale and Lake Merritt stations. The suspect got off the train at the Fruitvale Station and fled the scene.

BART police officers rendered medical aid to the victim at the scene. He suffered life-threatening injuries but survived.

Carter was taken into custody by San Francisco police on Oct. 12th for an unrelated incident. BART police said he has been charged for the shooting.

Another suspect, Jordan Priestly, was arrested on Sept. 7. Priestly is accused of holding a door open on the train so Carter could run away.