PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle, the Piedmont Police Department announced Friday in a Facebook post. The arrest was made Thursday afternoon at Ace Hardware at 1221 Grand Ave.

Before the arrest, Piedmont police received an alert that a stolen vehicle entered the city. Officers were able to find the unoccupied vehicle in the store’s parking lot.

Piedmont Police Department Piedmont Police Department

Police then found a loaded semi-automatic ghost gun under the front seat, according to the post. Photos posted by Piedmont PD show the stolen car was a navy blue Chevy SUV.

The male suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon in a car with prior felony convictions, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and in possession of methamphetamine.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Piedmont police did not provide information about the suspect. No other information about the incident was immediately available.