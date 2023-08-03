(KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department announced Thursday that it arrested a man who it says was involved in a large brawl before crashing his car into a marked BPD vehicle. A second suspect was taken into custody for discarding a gun, police said.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Bonar Street on July 28 for the report of a fight involving a “large group of males.” BPD was also told that a man with a firearm was at the scene before getting into a white sedan.

Police also responded to another fight a short distance away at Strawberry Creek Park. Officers tried to stop a white sedan associated with the fight.

The driver of the car being stopped instead accelerated and smashed into a BPD car. The car then reversed and crashed into an uninvolved, parked car before accelerating again and hitting a fence.

The driver was arrested and booked into Berkeley jail.

Police later recovered a firearm at Strawberry Creek Park. The person who police said discarded it was arrested as well. Neither arrestee was identified by police.