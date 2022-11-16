PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield resident was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a shooting that happened outside the Pinole Valley Shopping Center on Aug. 12. The Pinole Police Department (PPD) said 37-year-old Latasha Collor was arrested, and police recovered the gun that was allegedly used.

A PPD investigation revealed that the suspect fired a gun after a “vehicular altercation” in the shopping center’s parking lot. All involved parties left the scene before police arrived. PPD did not mention anyone being struck by the gunfire.

Police used surveillance video and witness statements to develop leads. Eventually, the department’s criminal investigations division identified Collor as the suspect and an arrest was made on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this altercation is asked to call (510) 724-1111.