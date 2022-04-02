SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — Deputies have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that left one person injured Friday night in San Carlos.

Edward John Smith, 44, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday at 9:11 p.m., deputies responded to the 200 block of Cedar Street on a report of gunshots in the area. Responding deputies located a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, deputies said.

Investigators were able to identify Smith as the suspect and learned Smith and the victim knew each other.

Smith was located early Saturday morning and was taken into custody.

