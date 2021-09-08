Suspect arrested for setting fire in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly setting a fire in a Petaluma field, according to police.

At about 10:33 p.m. on August 26 officials responded to the area of Cedar Grove Park and Lakeville Street where a fire, about 20 feet by 20 feet in size, was burning.

As the fire department contained the burn, police located Nalani Felli, a transient who claimed responsibility for the fire.

Felli, who is also on probation for arson, said he did not have enough water to extinguish the fire which was started without any stones or bricks in place to contain it.

The incident occurred in a field that neighbored homes and was within 100 feet of at least two other encampments.

In addition to the fire, authorities discovered Felli’s encampment, which contained a large amount of waste, was polluting into the nearby Petaluma River.

Felli was booked on a new count of arson, violation of probations and pollution of a waterway.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Petaluma Fire Department has responded to 54 fires related to unsheltered persons encampments.