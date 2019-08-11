Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Suspect arrested for sexual battery at Planned Parenthood in Redwood City

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) – A suspect is in custody following a report of sexual battery at a Planned Parenthood in Redwood City, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Marcelo Arancibia from Redwood City.

Officials say around 8:10 a.m. on Saturday, Arancibia walked into the lobby of Planned Parenthood.

Authorities say he went up to a woman and touched her buttocks. They say he then exposed himself and began masturbating in front of her.

Sheriff’s Deputies were able to find and arrest him not long after he fled the scene.

Arancibia has since been booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

This case remains under investigation, but authorities say there are no other reports on this suspect at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News