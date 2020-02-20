Suspect arrested for sexually assaulting woman working out at 24 Hour Fitness in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A 33-year-old transient man was arrested after sexually assaulting a woman at a 24 Hour Fitness on Monday, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Around 6:20 p.m. officials say a woman was taking a workout class at the gym located in the 39300 block of Paseo Padre Parkway.

Authorities say the woman, along with other gym members, was doing push-ups when 33-year-old Jonathan Anderson came into the class and pushed the victim to the ground.

Anderson pulled the victims clothes down as he forcefully held her to the ground and tried to sexually assault her.

Anderson, who is described as a 6’1″ man weighing 255-pounds, was pushed off of the screaming victim by a Good Samaritan.

The Good Samaritan stood between Anderson and the victim to prevent anything else from happening and then followed him up to the front of the gym.

When officers arrived, Anderson was immediately taken into custody.

Police interviewed multiple witnesses and recovered surveillance video.

While being interviewed, Anderson confessed to the assault.

Police say Anderson was on active probation for two prior convictions for DUI and grand theft.

Anderson was arrested for assault with intent to commit oral copulation, sexual assault, and probation violations.

Since being arrested, Anderson has remained in custody.

An arraignment is scheduled for Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Investigators are looking to talk to anyone who has had contact with Anderson recently as they believe this is not the first time he has done something like this.

“The Fremont Police Department wishes to thank the Good Samaritan for intervening in the attack,” said Lieutenant Michael Tegner. “Their quick action stopped this horrendous assault and aided in the suspect’s quick arrest. It took bravery and courage to intervene.”

If you have any information, police ask you to call them at (510) 790-6954.