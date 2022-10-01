ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of car tires were slashed in Alameda Friday night. Police say a suspect is in custody, but that does not help the victims left to cover the costly repairs.

A rude awakening for Bahta Tesfu and up to 200 other people in Alameda on Saturday.

“This is crazy,” Tesfu said.

Alameda police say a man has been arrested for slashing the tires on up to 200 cars on the island sometime between 9:30 and 11:30 p.m. Dozens of them were at the Summer House Apartments Complex where Tesfu lives.

“We’re supposed to be at work early in the morning, but we couldn’t do that,” Tesfu said.

Instead, like everyone else, he spent the day on the phone with his insurance company and working to replace three damaged tires.

“I just replaced them (for) $826 last month. Have the receipt. I asked Costco. They said that this is vandalism. They cannot just replace it,” Tesfu said.

Officers had to respond to every report of vandalism, Nemo Towing was busy picking up and dropping off damaged cars all day.

Neighbors who were spared the vandalism feel for those victimized. Police say surveillance video helped lead to the suspect’s arrest.