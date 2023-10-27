(KRON) – The South San Francisco Police Department arrested a man for stealing a vehicle and credit cards on Tuesday.

According to South San Francisco police, officers initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle in the area of Sister Cities Boulevard on Oct. 24.

The suspect of the stolen vehicle attempted to flee, entering a residential area where he attempted to flee on foot, police said. Police caught up to the driver and took him into custody.

The driver also had several credit cards in his possession that did not belong to him.

The suspect was booked at a nearby jail with several charges.