EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also possibly stole cellphones from an unlocked truck in a Trader Joe’s parking lot.

Police were called to Verizon at 410 El Cerrito Plaza at 12:48 p.m. for a report of the suspect ripping a phone off of a display shelf. Police said the suspect threatened to harm the store manager and walked out of the store after he was confronted.

About two hours later, police responded to 3R TEK Mobile Phone Repair Shop at 10176 San Pablo Avenue for the same suspect causing a disturbance by banging on the windows. After officers saw the suspect, police say he rode his bicycle away from them before dropping it and running.

Officers told the man to stop running, but he did not. He threw the Verizon phone away before he was apprehended by a K9.

Earlier that day at 5:45 a.m., two cellphones were taken from an unlocked truck at Trader Joe’s, 225 El Cerrito Plaza. Police found two phones on the suspect that they believe were the ones taken outside of Trader Joe’s.

The suspect is a 35-year-old man from Hayward. Police did not release his identity. He had a warrant out for his arrest for an attempted carjacking and brandishing a weapon in Richmond.