OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department a suspect who allegedly confessed to three liquor store robberies in October. In each instance, the suspect displayed a firearm before demanding money from a store employee.

OPD said the first robbery happened near 23rd Avenue and East 27th Street on Oct. 20. At about 7:30 p.m., police said the suspect approached the counter as if they were going to pay for their items before brandishing a gun, demanding money and leaving.

Three days later, the suspect struck again at a liquor store near 108th Avenue and Bancroft Avenue. The crime happened just before 8:45 a.m., and police said the suspect did the same thing as the first time — displaying a firearm before demanding money and leaving.

The third robbery happened near MacArthur Boulevard and Maybelle Avenue on Oct. 25 just before 8:30 p.m. OPD claims the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim, demanded money and fled in a vehicle.

OPD said the suspect made a “full confession” and has been charged with multiple counts of robbery. Police did not identify the suspect by name.