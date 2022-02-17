Suspect arrested in 2021 shooting on Alameda County freeway

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol have arrested a suspect on suspicion of a freeway shooting five months ago in Alameda County, according to a news release.

On September 16, 2021 at 3:30 p.m, CHP units responded to a road rage incident that resulted in a freeway shooting on eastbound State Route 24, west of the Caldecott Tunnel.

“Upon arrival, CHP officers located the victim, whose vehicle had sustained multiple bullet strikes, stopped on the right shoulder,” the news release states. “Fortunately, the victim was not injured in the shooting.” 

It took until Wednesday for the CHP to arrest Troy Nicholson Jr., 20 and of Castro Valley. Nicholson was charged with attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked at Santa Rita Jail.

The shooting is still being investigated. The CHP is imploring anyone with information to call 707-917-4491.

