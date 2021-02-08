Arrest made in string of Oakland Chinatown attacks, including assault of 90-year-old man

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police arrested the suspect tied to a string of Chinatown assaults, including one showing a 90-year-old man pushed to the ground in a now-viral video.

It has sparked an outcry over increasing crime in the area ahead of Lunar New Year.

On Monday, police identified Yahya Muslim as the suspect of the three attacks and arrested him. He is currently in custody at the Santa Rita Jail.

Yahya Muslim / ALCO Sheriff’s Office

KRON4 received the shocking video showing a man in black hoodie shoving the elderly man to the ground.

The video of the elderly man’s brutal assault attracted nationwide attention, prompting Asian actors Daniel Wu and Daniel Dae Kim’s involvement. The pair offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The attacks happened near 8th and Harrison streets on Jan. 31, according to court documents released Monday.

OPD thanks our community for providing info that led to a person of interest in this case.



Investigators determined this person has been in custody since Feb 1 on unrelated case. Investigators are working hard to forward this case to the DA's office for review and charging. https://t.co/qlcb7OvMCd — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) February 7, 2021

“With Lunar New Year quickly approaching in just two weeks, the OCCC and the Chinatown NCPC urge the Oakland Police Department (OPD) and Alameda County Sheriff’s Office to increase law enforcement presence during this very important cultural event,” OPD said in a statement.

The disturbing number of increasingly violent crime has hit the community’s most vulnerable population including women and seniors, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Oakland police.