Suspect arrested in Berkeley homicide

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a suspect Monday in a Berkeley homicide.

According to the Berkeley Police Department, Jessie McAllister, 26, was arrested at the Berkeley Amtrak station for a murder that happened two days prior in the 1100 block of Glen Avenue.

Police said a man in his 30s was found shot to death on Saturday afternoon outside a home. They did not release the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information in this case can contact the police department’s homicide unit at (510) 981-5741.

