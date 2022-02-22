Suspect arrested in connection to armed robberies at Union City gas stations

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies at Union City gas stations, according to the police department.

The suspect, identified as Natalie Frias, has been charged with felony armed robbery, aggravated assault, and being in possession of a loaded and concealed firearm.

The police department began its investigation on Aug. 25, 2021, for a series of armed robberies.

Police say that in these cases, the suspect had a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money from the clerk.

Investigators were able to identify Frias as the suspect and on Feb. 14, 2022, police served an arrest and search warrant at her home.

Authorities say she left her home and was taken into custody.

At that time, she was in possession of a semi-automatic pistol.

No other details have been released at this time.