Suspect arrested in connection to armed robbery at Redwood City jewelry store

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Redwood City arrested an armed robbery suspect who targeted a jewelry store in June.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Angel Veragaleana, was arrested for attempted armed robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, brandishing a firearm, and burglary.

On Sunday, June 13, officers responded to Adriana’s Joyeria located at 2315a El Camino Real following reports of an armed robbery.

Police say Veragaleana had a black semi-automatic pistol and threatened a victim. He ‘demanded the safe and items from the display case,’ according to authorities.

“The suspect then racked the semi-auto handgun several times and attempted to pull the trigger; however, it appeared to have malfunctioned, ejecting two live rounds,” police said.

Officials say Veragaleana broke the glass counter before running out. He fled the scene in an orange 2016-2021 Toyota Tacoma.

On July 20, authorities served search warrants in Redwood City and Menlo Park. They located Veragaleana and arrested him.

Police say a stolen Sig Sauer pistol was found in his home and a ‘ghost gun’ was found in the carport of his residence.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact them at (650) 780-7619.