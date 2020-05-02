Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Oakland on Friday evening, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Officers located and arrested 43-year-old Jamal Thomas about eight hours after the shooting.

Around 1:48 p.m., police responded to the 7500 block of Ney Avenue following reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find an adult male from Oakland suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the shooting was an isolated, targeted incident.

The suspect and victim knew each other, according to authorities.

No other details have been released at this time.

Latest Stories: