CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to two freeway shootings that happened on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 11:44 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on westbound Interstate-580 near North Livermore Ave.

Authorities say a man in a white Dodge pickup truck suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated.

The suspect, who was driving a brown sedan, sped off, officials say.

CHP officers spotted the car on westbound I-580 near Strobridge Ave. — The suspect was then taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Armando Perez of Hayward and has been booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators linked Perez to another freeway shooting that happened around 11:15 a.m. on westbound Interstate-205 near Interstate-5.

The CHP says the victim in this shooting was critically injured.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

Authorities continue to investigate a motive for shootings.

In a press release, the CHP said: “ Public safety is the top priority of the CHP. Freeway shootings are a serious crime and the CHP investigates each incident to the fullest extent.”

If you have any information on the shootings, you are asked to call the CHP Investigation Tip Line at (707) 917-4491.