Suspect arrested in connection to July 2020 homicide in San Francisco

San Francisco police car SFPD for stories with crime or police as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/ChameleonsEye)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide that happened in July 2020.

Authorities were able to identify the suspect as 47-year-old Byron Reed of San Francisco. He has been booked at the San Francisco County Jail for multiple charges, including homicide, second-degree robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Around 2:20 a.m. on July 23, 2020, officers responded to the 2100 block of Jennings Street for a well-being check.

Police arrived to find a man on the sidewalk motionless — Medical attention was provided to the man but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as 58-year-old Paul Ortega.

More than a year later, after investigators identified Reed as the suspect, a warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept. 8, 2021.

Around 12:32 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers patrolling the Potrero Hill area spotted Reed sitting in a parked car on Dakota Street.

Officers walked up to the car but Reed sped off. The officers got back into the patrol car and followed Reed through city streets and onto the freeway.

A pursuit continued onto the Bay Bridge into Oakland.

Reed was able to avoid being caught.

Around 7:36 p.m. that night, officers saw Reed’s car driving down Dakota Street and approached the car in multiple directions.

The driver, who was positively identified as Reed, tried to flee the scene but was caught and taken into custody.

Officers were able to recover a firearm that was in the front passenger seat of the car.

While an arrest has been made, police ask you to call them at (415) 575-4444 as the investigation continues. You may remain anonymous.