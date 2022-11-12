SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) –Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Friday. Vincent Cervantes, 28, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault with a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

On Friday at 11:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Bay Village Circle on a report of a shooting. Police said the suspect, later identified as Cervantes, approached two people on a creek path and shot at the couple approximately three times.

The victims were not struck by the gunfire, and the suspect fled the scene. Investigators were ultimately able to identify Cervantes as the suspect, and he was taken into custody at around 7:14 p.m. on Friday at his residence in the 2800 block of Pioneer Way.

Police said search and arrest warrants were served at his residence, and detectives located additional evidence related to the shooting.

