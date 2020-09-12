Suspect arrested in connection to Vallejo woman’s disappearance, murder

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance and murder of a 32-year-old Vallejo woman in August, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

Priscilla Castro was reported missing by the Oakland Police Department after her family had not heard from her in a few days. During this time, her phone was off and she had not been on her social media accounts.

Detectives then began an investigation into her disappearance.

On Aug. 18, an abandoned car on the 100 block of Bush Street was reported to the Vacaville Police Department. Authorities learned that the vehicle was associated with Castro.

This was two days after Castro went to Vacaville for a date with 28-year-old Victor Serrinteno, which was the last time anyone had heard from her.

On Sept. 2, authorities used cell phone records and began a grid search near Lake Berryessa where they found burned remains of her body.

Castro’s death has been ruled a homicide, but the Solano County Coroner’s Office continues to investigate the exact cause of death at this time.

After a thorough investigation, Vacaville detectives were able to track Serrinteno to the city of Santa Clara where he was arrested on Friday, Sept. 11.

He has since been booked into the Solano County Jail on a no bail warrant.

If you have any information in this case, you are asked to contact the Vacaville Police Department at (707) 469-4826.

