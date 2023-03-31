(BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with a commercial burglary in San Carlos.

Danny Lynn Simpson Jr., 52, of Burlingame, was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and possession of stolen property, deputies said.

On March 19, two suspects forced entry into a commercial building in the 100 block of Glenn Way and stole more than $10,000 in property, deputies said. Investigators were able to identify the vehicle used in the burglary, and that vehicle was later found in South San Francisco with property from the burglary inside. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Simpson Jr.

On March 22, sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant for a storage locker in Simpson Jr.’s name, and a large amount of stolen property was found inside the locker, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Simpson Jr. was subsequently arrested.

Investigators are still looking into the identity of the second suspect involved in the burglary.

