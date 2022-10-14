PETALUMA (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run collision that occurred Wednesday. Jeremy Beckman, 36, of Cotati, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

On Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision in the 400 block of Kenilworth Drive. Police said the suspect had fled the scene on foot and had parked his vehicle nearby.

The vehicle was located in a Target parking lot, and a few minutes later, Beckman showed up and told officers he was drunk and caused the collision, police said. Officers conducted a DUI investigation and determined Beckman was under the influence of alcohol.

