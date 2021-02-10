Suspect arrested in DoorDash kidnapping case

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Police confirmed that a suspect has been arrested for kidnapping two children that triggered an Amber Alert over the weekend.

25-year-old Erlin Obani Romero of San Francisco is being charged with kidnapping, auto theft and robbery.

Obani was arrested on Tuesday at 11:20 a.m. in San Francisco at Crisp Road near Palou Avenue in the Hunters Point neighborhood.

On February 6, 2021 at approximately 8:47 PM, a victim left his vehicle parked on the 2100 block of Jackson Street.

The victim left the engine running while he made a food delivery. The victim’s two children, a four-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy were in the vehicle.

A manhunt ensued and the children were found the next day in the abandoned stolen vehicle in the Bayview District

Police say one additional suspect is still being sought in the case.