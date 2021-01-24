Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Pittsburg man in Bay Point

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN) – A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old Pittsburg man last week, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff said Sunday.

The shooting was reported about 6:35 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Willow Pass Road in the unincorporated community of Bay Point, where deputies found the victim, identified as Tresylan Shelton of Pittsburg, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Shelton was given medical aid before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy Tuesday morning showed the victim, who is not being identified for now, died of multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Sheriff’s detectives identified 27-year-old Jerome Goodwin of Bay Point as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

Goodwin was traced to a motel on the 4000 block of Alhambra Avenue in Martinez and was taken into custody shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday by the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

After detectives interviewed Goodwin before he was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for murder. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or dispatch at (925) 646-2441.

