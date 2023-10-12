(KRON) — A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a sexual assault that happened earlier this year, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Luis LaraPlancarte, 25, was arrested on the 1000 block of Main Street in Half Moon Bay.

LaraPlancarte is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in March, authorities said. He was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City for a lewd act upon a child.

The suspect is facing multiple allegations of sexual assault. Authorities said there is concern for additional victims who have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding LaraPlancarte and/or this alleged crime is encouraged to contact 650-363-4060 or email npitts@smcgov.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact SMCSO’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.