(KRON) — An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide that occurred last month near the Oakland Embarcadero, according to the Oakland Police Department. Victor Sledge has been arrested in the killing of Nicole Marcy on July 19 in the 1200 block of 18th Avenue.

OPD responded to the initial incident just before 5 p.m. on July 19. Officers arrived on the scene and located an individual with an apparent gunshot wound. Medical attention was given, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another victim arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds a short time later.

A follow-up investigation was launched by members of the OPD Homicide Section. In coordination with the Violent Crimes Operation Center and the US Marshals, Sledge was taken into custody safely, police announced Tuesday.

He was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office with multiple crimes including murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and violating terms of probation.