(KRON) — A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that took place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara Sunday night, police announced on Wednesday. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Alejandro Garcia-Villanueva, was arrested at his residence on July 4, Santa Clara PD said.

Police used advanced video technology at Levi’s Stadium and community input to identify the suspect and a person of interest in the case within 24 hours of the stabbing. An arrest warrant was issued for Garcia-Villanueva for attempted murder.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, he was contacted at his residence on the 3300 block of 22nd Avenue in Sacramento by officers with the Sacramento Police Department and Santa Clara PD. Garcia-Villanueva surrendered and was arrested without incident, police said.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Santa Clara PD detectives determined that the person of interest did not commit any criminal offenses and released her at the scene.

The victim in the stabbing, which took place Sunday during a Gold Cup soccer match between Mexico and Qatar, is recovering in the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.