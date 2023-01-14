ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect was arrested in Oakland Friday in connection with a shooting that took place in Hayward January 8, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect, Edward Johnson, was arrested in the vicinity of Dimond Avenue near MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. The arrest was made in connection with the Jan. 8 shooting, which took place in the 18000 block of Robscott Avenue in unincorporated Hayward, according to the sheriff’s office.

A man sustained two wounds that were not life-threatening in the Hayward shooting, the sheriff’s office said. A suspect in the shooting fled the scene.

Johnson was located in his vehicle on Dimond Avenue near MacArthur Boulevard in the city of Oakland Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Johnson initially refused to leave his vehicle and surrender, the sheriff’s office said. About an hour into negotiations with Johnson, he discarded a firearm which the sheriff’s office said matched the caliber of the firearm used in the shooting.

Johnson got out of his vehicle and was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. Johnson’s arrest was achieved with assistance from the Oakland Police Department.

