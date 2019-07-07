Suspect arrested in Pacheco homicide

PACHECO (KRON) – Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the murder of a 29-year-old man in Pacheco Friday night.

Around 8:35 p.m. BART police approached the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Aaron Goode, at the Concord station.

Goode was detained without incident.

The sheriff’s department later took him into custody and booked him into the Martinez Detention Facility for a murder charge.

Goode is being held on $1 million bail, authorities say.

On Friday around 12:12 p.m., a report was made to dispatch about a man being covered in blood lying on the sidewalk on the 5900 block of Pacheco Boulevard.

Pleasant Hill police arrived and began to perform CPR on the victim, identified as 29-year-old Erick Ousey.

Authorities say Ousey was pronounced dead on the scene.

A motive has not yet been determined.

Officials say that Goode and Ousey knew each other and it appeared that there had been a dispute.

Officials continue to investigate and ask that if you have any information, to contact the sheriff’s department at (925) 646-2441.