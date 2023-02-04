SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Jewish synagogue in San Francisco’s Richmond District was arrested Friday and may also be linked to another incident where he brandished a firearm at a San Francisco theater, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Following Wednesday’s shooting at the synagogue, SFPD investigators identified the suspect, and detained him without incident in the city’s Richmond District around 5 p.m. on Friday. A search warrant was obtained by investigators to search the suspect’s residence, police said.

During the search, officers obtained evidence related to the synagogue shooting and found evidence related to a separate incident that occurred at a San Francisco theater. A man allegedly entered a theater on Balboa Street and brandished a handgun before fleeing the scene Tuesday night, police said.

The evidence gave probable cause for the man, whose identity is not being released yet, to be arrested, police said. The investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD”. You may remain anonymous.