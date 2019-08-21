Suspect arrested in San Francisco stabbing homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the stabbing death of a man in San Francisco.

Around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, authorities responded to the 1300 block of Van Ness Avenue following a report of a person being stabbed.

Police officers and the fire department found a man on the sidewalk of Fern Alley.

The man was identified as 42-year-old Curtis Neal from San Francisco.

Officials say Neal was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital to be treated but was later pronounced dead.

Police learned that the suspect and Neal got into a physical confrontation prior to the stabbing.

Following an investigation, 38-year-old Tony Shervaughn Phillips was interviewed and booked at the San Francisco County Jail on homicide charges.

This continues to be an active and open investigation, so police ask you to call 1-415-575-4444 if you have any information.