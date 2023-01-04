SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested on New Year’s Eve after running a red light near 4th and Townsend Street, the San Francisco Police Department announced Wednesday on Twitter. The unidentified suspect was booked into county jail for nine counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics.

Officers saw a black Mercedes-Benz run a red light in the SoMa neighborhood, according to the tweets. Police stopped the driver and informed him of his traffic violation; the suspect was not arrested.

However, police later recognized the driver as a person of interest in several burglaries, SFPD said. Officers then spotted the suspect and arrested him near 4th and Berry Street, which is roughly two blocks from where he allegedly ran a red light.

Police recovered burglary tools (pictured above) after the arrest was made. SFPD did not say what time on Dec. 31 the incident happened.