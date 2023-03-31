SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Thursday night in the Tenderloin, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 11:14 p.m. near Willow Street and Van Ness Avenue.
The victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to SFPD. As of Friday evening, there is no information about any potential suspect(s).
San Francisco District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston took to Twitter to write a thread about the shooting, calling the status quo in the neighborhood “unacceptable.”
No other information about the shooting was available. SFPD said details of the shooting are still being investigated.