SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Thursday night in the Tenderloin, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 11:14 p.m. near Willow Street and Van Ness Avenue.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to SFPD. As of Friday evening, there is no information about any potential suspect(s).

San Francisco District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston took to Twitter to write a thread about the shooting, calling the status quo in the neighborhood “unacceptable.”

A person was shot last night on Willow Street near Polk. Fortunately, they are in stable condition. No suspects have been identified. 1/4 — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) April 1, 2023

It’s just wrong how this administration has so completely abandoned the residents of Lower Polk and many parts of the Tenderloin, especially around Eddy, O’Farrell, etc. 2/4 — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) April 1, 2023

We continue to demand investment in these long-neglected areas, and that includes ambassadors, intensive outreach services, safety escorts, small business assistance, and immediate response to imminent threats like outdoor fires. 3/4 — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) April 1, 2023

Neighbors here – housed and unhoused – deserve to feel safe and be safe. I will continue to work closely with neighborhood residents and small businesses to demand that the administration do better. The status quo is not acceptable. 4/4 — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) April 1, 2023

No other information about the shooting was available. SFPD said details of the shooting are still being investigated.