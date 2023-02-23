OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man died Wednesday night after a shooting, the Oakland Police Department said in an email to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on the 2200 block of Seminary Avenue.

Medical crews arrived at the scene where they saw a man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wound(s). They tried to save him, but the unidentified man died at the scene.

As of Thursday afternoon, no suspect(s) has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Video of police responding to the area of the shooting can be viewed above.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, OPD said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 510-238-7950.

No other information was available at this time.