PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect is at large and another was arrested after a robbery at a Verizon retail store Saturday afternoon, the Pleasant Hill Police Department (PHPD) announced in a press release. Two suspects allegedly threatened store employees with a gun and stole numerous cell phones.

The two drove away in a vehicle and were seen by Pleasant Hill police near Harrison Street and Concord Avenue in Concord. The suspects refused to surrender; one of the suspects drove at one of the officers.

A PHPD officer shot at the suspect car but did not hit the driver, the press release said. The at-large suspect ran away on foot after shots were fired near Harrison Street and Concord Avenue.

Officers were at the scene in Oak Hills Shopping Center in Pittsburg where police stopped the suspect vehicle. The driver was arrested, PHPD said.

The suspect car was then chased by Concord Police Department officers. The car chase ended at Oak Hills Shopping Center in Pittsburg, according to video of the scene obtained by KRON4 (above). The suspect driver was arrested in Bay Point, the press release from Pleasant Hill police said.

The Oak Hills Shopping Center is located right on the border between Pittsburg and Bay Point.

KRON4 reached out to multiple police agencies regard this incident. Check back for updates as we learn more.