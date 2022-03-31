SAN JOSE (KRON) – A shooting was reported near a San Jose high school midday Thursday, according to San Jose police.

The shooting is in the area of Lucretia Avenue and Taji Drive, according to a tweet. It was reported at 10:43 a.m. There’s at least one male victim.

A suspect is outstanding and a perimeter is being established, the tweet continued.

Yerba Buena High School is sheltering in place; it’s about a block away from the location of the shooting.

Subsequent tweets state that the male victim has a non life-threatening gunshot wound, and that there’s no ongoing threat at the high school, though officers are there.