SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing Friday night in the Tenderloin neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department told KRON4. The incident happened on the 400 block of Ellis Street at around 7:43 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a male victim who suffered from apparent stab wounds, according to SFPD. The San Francisco Fire Department assisted with taking the victim to the hospital; his condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect is still at large, and SFPD did not provide information about the suspect. Police are investigating this incident, and anyone with information is asked to call 415-575-4444 or text “SFPD” to TIP411.

Approximately half a mile south, a hit-and-run collision happened approximately 30 minutes later at around 8:15 p.m. SFPD said a victim is suffering life-threatening injuries after the incident on 7th Street and Odd Fellows Way.

This story will be updated as KRON4 learns more.