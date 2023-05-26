(KRON) — One person is dead and one was wounded due to a shooting in Antioch Thursday night, Antioch police said. Officers responded to reports of a multiple shots fired around 8:45 p.m. on the 4400 block of Delta Fair Boulevard.

At the scene, police said they found two victims down outside. A man was suffering from two suspected gunshot wounds to the legs and a woman was suffering from two suspected gunshot wounds to the head, police said. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was evidence that the shooting took place outside and believe that the shooting was likely a result of domestic violence. The suspect is still at large. No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Duffy at aduffy@antiochca.gov or 925-779-6884 or Detective Gragg at rgragg@antiochca.gov or 925-779-6889. You may text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “Antioch.”