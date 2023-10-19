(KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect after an attempted robbery Tuesday at a Walgreens, the Palo Alto Police Department said in a press release. The attempted robbery happened at the location of 2605 Middlefield Road.

The suspect is described to be a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s with a thin build, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. A surveillance image of the suspect can be viewed below.

(Palo Alto Police Department)

Around 10:20 a.m., the suspect unsuccessfully tried to snatch a female victim’s purse away from her at the store’s parking lot, according to PAPD. The victim was not physically injured, but the suspect was able to escape.

The suspect was riding a skateboard in the parking lot when he approached the victim from behind, police said.

PAPD detectives believe this suspect may be responsible for a similar attempted robbery on Oct. 9 on the 2800 block of Middlefield Road, the release said.

Police say anyone with information about this attempted robbery is asked to call 650-329-2413. You can send tips anonymously to paloalto@tipnow.org or text/leave a voicemail at 650-383-8984.