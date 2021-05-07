Suspect attempts to lure teen into car in San Anselmo: police

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are searching for a man accused of trying to lure a teen into his car in San Anselmo Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., authorities say it happened near what used to be known as Sir Francis Drake High School.

According to police, the suspect told the 15-year-old student their parents called him and asked him to pick up the teen.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall with a muscular build, and a tattoo on his forearm. He was wearing a black hat, aviator sunglasses, a plaid shirt, and military boots.

Police say he was driving a black Honda Accord or something similar.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspect, you are asked to contact Central Marin Police at (415) 927-5150.