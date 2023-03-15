SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect is barricaded as police respond to an assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday night, the San Jose Police Department said on Twitter. Police are also calling this a “family disturbance” incident.

As of 10 p.m., police are negotiating with a suspect who is barricaded at a home on the 1300 block of Newport Avenue. SJPD did not provide details about a potential victim(s).

The incident was reported at 7:41 p.m. No other information was immediately available.

