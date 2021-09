SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A wanted suspect is barricaded inside a home in San Jose Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Police are at the scene in the 700 block of E. Santa Clara Street.

The suspect is refusing to exit the home, police said.

Officials said additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

