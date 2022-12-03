NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested for an armed robbery on Friday, the Napa Police Department (NPD) said in a Facebook post. The unidentified male suspect stole a number of items and brandished a knife at staff who tried to stop him.

Police then found the suspect walking southbound on Soscol Avenue where he pulled out a knife and yelled for officers to kill him.

As the armed suspect was considered to be a threat to the community, officers fired a bean bag shotgun at him. The suspect was then apprehended.

Police added that de-escalation techniques were used in Spanish to allow for a “safe surrender.” The knife used by the suspect (pictured above) was seized by police.

KRON On is streaming news live now

NPD did not say what business was robbed. Photos show the scene of the arrest was near the 1800 block of Soscol Avenue. Businesses in the area include Papa Murphy’s, Pep Boys, and Midas/Speedee.