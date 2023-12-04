(KRON) — A man who authorities said is a suspect in over a dozen cases of fraudulent transactions across California was arrested Friday in Rohnert Park after a traffic stop, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (RPDPS) said.

Rohnert Park officers responded to a bank on the 200 block of Rohnert Park Expressway at 6:04 a.m. on Dec. 1 after receiving a report that a suspicious person was using fraudulent debit cards. The suspect’s vehicle was found leaving the area, and officers initiated a traffic enforcement stop, RPDPS said.

Antonio Kronidis, identified as the suspect, was in possession of 43 fraudulent debit cards and over $3,000 in cash, according to police. Kronidis is also suspected of over a dozen fraudulent transactions in California, RPDPS said.

Kronidis was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility for fraudulent use of an access card, identity theft, grand theft and conspiracy. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Detective Ramirez at (707)-588-3597 and refer to case #23-4247.