Suspect charged for murdering his cousin in Oakland: Police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect responsible for killing a 33-year-old man in Oakland earlier this month was identified as the victim’s cousin, according to the Oakland Police Department.

33-year-old Clarence Johnson was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for murdering his cousin, 33-year-old Dellmor Brown.

Around 4:45 a.m. on August 18, authorities say the incident happened in the 2800 block of Macarthur Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find Brown suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

“We thank the witnesses that provided key investigative information, combined with video surveillance, that led to the identification of Johnson and his arrest,” Oakland Homicide Investigator Sergeant Vass said.

Police are working to identify those who have committed violent crimes in Oakland.

In 2021, the Oakland Police Department recovers more than 770 guns — Many of which were connected to violent crimes.