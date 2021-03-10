Suspect charged for stabbing near UC Berkeley campus

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A 28-year-old man has been changed in relation to a stabbing that occurred on the early hours of March 6, according to Berkeley Police.

Three male UC Berkeley students in their 20’s were approached by two to three suspects when a physical altercation broke out at around 1:46 a.m. on March 6 near Peoples Park on Hillegass Avenue and Dwight Way.

One man was stabbed and taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover. Another victim was hit on the head and was evaluated by EMS staff on scene.

The suspect, who police say does not have an address, was located by officers an hour later on the 5900 block of Shattuck Avenue and arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, battery causing injury as well as an outstanding arrest warrant after the suspect claimed that he had been involved in an incident at People’s Park. .

He went on to later be charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office on March 9th with assault with a deadly weapon, special allegation for causing great bodily injury, special allegation for personal infliction of great bodily injury and special allegation for the commission of a crime while on bail or own recognizance.