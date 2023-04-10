(KRON) — A suspect has been charged in connection with assaulting former San Francisco Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani with a metal pipe in the Marina District in San Francisco last week, the San Francisco District Attorney announced Monday.

On April 6, Garret Allen Doty, 24, attacked Carmignani in the area of Magnolia Street and Laguna Street at about 7:20 p.m., KRON4 previously reported. Carmignani was hospitalized and underwent surgery to remove a piece of his skull.

Police arrested Doty shortly after the incident.

Doty has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. He is due in court Thursday for arraignment. He faces seven years in prison.

“I understand how a violent attack like this can shake a community and I am committed to ensuring that the defendant is held accountable, so that we send the strongest message that violence like this is unacceptable,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “I am sending strength to the victim as he continues his recovery, and we will do everything in our power to seek justice for the victim and the community that has been traumatized.”

This attack happened just one day after the fatal stabbing of prominent tech entrepreneur Bob Lee in another affluent San Francisco neighborhood near the Bay Bridge, which prompted several tech leaders to question the city’s safety.

Although charges have been filed, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.