(KRON) — A man suspected of being involved in an Antioch sideshow early Sunday morning was charged with a four-count complaint, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced. Chase Allen Cancilla, 21, of Antioch was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into another car, leaving a woman in critical condition.

The sideshow took place at the Marina Plaza at about 2:50 a.m. It left one car submerged in the San Joaquin River.

The DA’s office said that Cancilla drove away from the plaza at high speed and crashed into another car at West 9th Street and G Street.

Two people were injured, including the woman who was left in critical condition. Per the DA’s office, Cancilla tried to run away after the crash but was tracked down and arrested by a police officer.

“Sideshows present many risks to community safety, endangering those who are involved and the public at large. The District Attorney’s Office will continue to be vigilant in prosecuting offenses stemming from sideshows under California law,” said Contra Costa County District Attorney Diane Becton.

Cancilla faces two felony counts of reckless driving on a highway that caused injuries and enhancements of inflicting great bodily harm to others. He was also charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious injury and a misdemeanor for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Cancilla was arraigned in court on Wednesday. His bail was set at $191,000.